Mayor's View: Freeport police chaplain Dennis Jarrard will be missed deeply

My condolences to the family of Dennis Jarrard and to the Freeport Police Department for the tragic loss of the beloved police chaplain. Pastor Jarrard has been a valued volunteer at the Police Department for 12 years. He made himself available not only for members of the department but for members of the community during their times of need. He spent time riding along with the officers on duty on a weekly basis. He was so connected to them that he even performed marriages for some of them. He will be missed deeply.