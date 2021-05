I want to thank the community for coming out to vote in both the BPW and city elections. The turnout was large and proved that every vote matters. I promise all of the ratepayers of the BPW that I will continue to work to: resolve the dispute between the BPW and the city; strive to improve information sharing with the ratepayers and solicit more input; ensure that the BPW infrastructure is positioned to address climate change/sea-level rise, cyber threats, changes in technology such as electric vehicles; and increase the use of renewable energy sources while maintaining our competitive rate structure.