Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are trying to find a way to move forward now that they’ve both completed their prison sentences after their roles in the college admissions scandal. The former Fuller House star has paid her $150,000 fine and finished up her community service work while the fashion designer paid his $250,000 fee, but he’s still in the process of completing his community service sentence. What should the couple do next? Instead of plotting their next work move, they are going on vacation — again.