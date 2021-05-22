College move-in day tips for parents

The summer season brings lots of changes and transitions. As a parent of young children, you may start to have a bit of panic about summer plans. When children are young, summer camps can be a haven for both parents and children. Parents do not want their children bored and stuck on electronics, so your summer is filled with vacation, downtime, and camps. When your children are a bit older, then they start to navigate their summer, creating plans to hang out with their friends, maybe sleep away camps, and of course, family vacation. Child-rearing can make you feel like you are working on autopilot. The day-to-day and year-to-year can sometimes feel like a blur. However, there’s a sudden stop when your child is wrapping up their senior year in high school, and they are on their way to college as adults. Or what about when your child is graduating college and is on the path of starting adult life. How do you transition as a parent from parenting to consulting?