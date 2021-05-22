UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt odds, predictions: MMA insider shares surprising fight card picks
Cody Garbrandt says becoming a father has helped him mature both inside and outside the Octagon, and the former bantamweight champion believes his personal growth will be on display when he faces surging contender Rob Font on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt. The battle of ranked contenders headlines the bill from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main UFC fight card slated for 7 p.m. ET. The fourth-ranked Garbrandt told the media this week that becoming a family man has made him more focused on his discipline and preparation.www.cbssports.com