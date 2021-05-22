UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt odds, predictions: MMA insider shares surprising fight card picks

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleCody Garbrandt says becoming a father has helped him mature both inside and outside the Octagon, and the former bantamweight champion believes his personal growth will be on display when he faces surging contender Rob Font on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt. The battle of ranked contenders headlines the bill from the Apex facility in Las Vegas, with the main UFC fight card slated for 7 p.m. ET. The fourth-ranked Garbrandt told the media this week that becoming a family man has made him more focused on his discipline and preparation.

UFCUSA Today

UFC welterweight Claudio Silva fighting hunger in native Brazil: 'I have to do something'

UFC welterweight Claudio Silva, a longtime resident of England, returned to his native Brazil during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was there he found a new life mission. “I was training here in Rio de Janeiro because I couldn’t go back to London because of COVID,” Silva told MMA Junkie. “Every day I was walking to the gym, I noticed kids, men and women, elderly people, all trying to find food in the trash bins. It made me feel so sad. How come I can eat everyday, and these people, they have to struggle to find food? When I saw it, I felt like a coward.
UFCufc.com

Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Font Vs. Garbrandt

While the outcomes on pay-per-view events dictate who sits upon the throne in each division and often delineate the path one needs to travel in order to challenge for said honor, events like this weekend’s return to the UFC APEX in Las Vegas are the ones that frequently start fighters down that path.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 188 pre-event facts: Who will land first in Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt?

The UFC’s final event in a busy May stretch goes down Saturday with UFC Fight Night 188, which takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and streams entirely on ESPN+. A high-stakes bantamweight clash headlines the card. Ranked contenders Rob Font (18-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) and Cody Garbrandt (12-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) will meet in a bout scheduled for five rounds that will determine which man takes the next step toward a title shot at 135 pounds.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 27 poster drops for ‘Font vs Garbrandt’ on May 22

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will look to win his second straight for the first time in over four years when he throws hands with No. 3-ranked contender Rob Font in the UFC Vegas 27 main event on May 22 at APEX in Las Vegas. Now they have an...
UFCufc.com

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt

The bantamweight division might be the most intriguing, competitive weight class in the UFC at the moment and Saturday’s action comes to a close with a barnburner in the 135-pound ranks as Top 5 contender Rob Font goes head-to-head with former champ Cody Garbrandt. It’s been a steady climb into...
UFCufc.com

Weigh-In Results | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt

UFC is set to deliver another entertaining card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, headlined by a bantamweight bout all but guaranteed to deliver action as No. 3 ranked contender Rob Font takes on former champion and No. 4 Cody Garbrandt. Also on the card, top five women’s strawweights collide with title aspirations on the line as No. 3 ranked contender Yan Xiaonan battles former champion and No. 4 Carla Esparza.
UFCBloody Elbow

The MMA Vivisection - UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt picks, odds, & analysis

The UFC returns to action with a rock-solid fight night card this week, featuring a top-tier bantamweight bout between Rob Font & former champion Cody Garbrandt. A women’s strawweight top contender’s fight between Yan Xiaonan and Carla Esparza rides shotgun in the co-main event. With a bout between ranked middleweights Jack Hermansson and Edmen Shahbazyan opening up the main card action.
UFCtonyspicks.com

UFC Fight Night 188 Claudio Silva vs Court McGee 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

UFC Fight Night 188 Claudio Silva vs Court McGee 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Welterweight division battle is all set to take place as Claudia Silva takes on Court McGree at the UFC Fight Night 188 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the fifth battle of the night and McGee will look forward to rebounding from his last defeat. McGee will enter this game holding a 20-10 record. Under the UFC banner, McGee is holding an 8-9 record. He dropped the last three fights in a row and lost five of his last six. McGee’s recent defeat was against Carlos Condit by a unanimous decision in October 2020.
UFClvsportsbiz.com

UFC Fighter Cody Garbrandt Fought Rob Font — And COVID-19

There’s a saying, “Sometimes you win, and sometimes you learn.” When it comes to mixed martial arts, bounteous are the lessons to be learned by the time a fighter official lays down the gloves. It wasn’t Cody Garbrandt’s night. On Saturday night in Las Vegas at the UFC Apex building, the once two-division contender went down to Rob Font in a unanimous decision losing all but one round in their bantamweight bout at UFC Vegas 27.
UFC7upsports.com

UFC Fight Night Press: Rob Font Eager to Train With Defeated Rival Cody Garbrandt in Future

Rob Font enjoyed a victorious night out at UFC Vegas 27. Following a unanimous decision win over Cody Garbrandt, Font is now ready for a conversation regarding the title. Although Garbrandt started strong, landing a few jabs and scoring takedowns, his conditioning soon started to wither away. On the other hand, Font put on an impressive display of striking and technicality and just the right amount of aggression, to win the fight. Moreover, Font has now established himself as a serious contender for the title.
UFCUSA Today

Spinning Back Clique: Cody Garbrandt's future, Cris Cyborg's GOAT claim and more

Check out the latest edition of “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a quick spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week, our panel weighs in on Cody Garbrandt’s future, Cris Cyborg’s latest title defense, Carla Esparza and more. Host John Morgan is joined by panelists Brian “Goze” Garcia of MMA Junkie Radio, as well as MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn and Danny Segura. Let’s get into it!
UFCnumberfire.com

UFC Daily Fantasy Podcast: The Heat Check, Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt

Coming off a wild pay-per-view card, the UFC returns to the Apex facility for a large card featuring a main event at bantamweight between Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt. Which fighters are the best picks for daily fantasy on FanDuel? numberFire's Austin Swaim analyzes the close five-round main event, features two heavyweights with incredibly short odds to end their fight in the first round, discusses avoiding a potential pitfall inside of Austin's Fight of the Night, and much more.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt post-fight press conference live stream

Join us here at BloodyElbow.com around 10:15 PM ET/7:15 PM PT for a live stream of the UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt post-fight press conference, live from the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can catch the video above, and since Bloody Elbow has the best comments section of any sports site, you should stick around here and participate below.
UFCawesemo.com

The Takedown: Fantasy MMA Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel UFC Vegas 27 Font vs. Garbrandt | Saturday, 5/22

Welcome to The Takedown, UFC fans. This weekend there is a 13-fight card in Las Vegas at the Apex. UFC Vegas 27 will be an exciting card with the potential for multiple finishes, and DraftKings and FanDuel have solid UFC DFS contests. Here I offer the fighters I feel have the most upside for daily fantasy purposes. With the help of Awesemo’s expert projections, let’s dig into some MMA DFS picks and analysis for UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt.