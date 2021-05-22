UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt odds, predictions: MMA insider shares surprising fight card picks

UFC Fight Night 188 Claudio Silva vs Court McGee 5/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Welterweight division battle is all set to take place as Claudia Silva takes on Court McGree at the UFC Fight Night 188 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be the fifth battle of the night and McGee will look forward to rebounding from his last defeat. McGee will enter this game holding a 20-10 record. Under the UFC banner, McGee is holding an 8-9 record. He dropped the last three fights in a row and lost five of his last six. McGee’s recent defeat was against Carlos Condit by a unanimous decision in October 2020.