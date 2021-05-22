Media mogul Byron Allen sues McDonald's for $10 billion over racial allegations

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group ( AMG) proudly announces the hiring of John Buckholtz to the position of Vice President of Ad Sales for AMG Global Syndication. Buckholtz will focus on advertising sales, brand sponsorships, and revenue partnerships for all of AMG's Entertainment Studios television series programming and content. The Entertainment Studios programming portfolio comprises over 67 television shows, including the long-running comedy game show FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK, the comedy shows COMICS UNLEASHED WITH BYRON ALLEN and THE WORLD'S FUNNIEST WEATHER, court shows AMERICA'S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS, JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN, JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ, SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN, THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT, the celebrity entertainment show ENTERTAINERS WITH BYRON ALLEN, and the extreme weather shows STORM OF SUSPICION and WEATHER GONE VIRAL. Buckholtz reports directly to AMG Global Syndication President of Ad Sales, Darren Galatt, and is based at the AMGoffices in New York City.