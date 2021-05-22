10 new and notable Android apps from the last two weeks including Mopria Print Service, Clubhouse, and Tuned (5/8/21 - 5/22/21)

Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today's roundup is sponsored by Mopria Print Service, which provides an easy way to print documents from your Android device. This week I have the arrival of a new social media app called Clubhouse, a relationship-focused app from Facebook, and a digital transit card that's the first to easily connect to Google Pay. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last two weeks.