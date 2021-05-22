The Mazda 6 And CX-3 Are Dead

Soul Red Crystal Metallic 2021 Mazda CX-9 Signature AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring, Front/Rear Parking Sensors, 360 degree monitor, AWD, 12 Speakers, 3rd row seats: bench, Active Cruise Control, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Infotainment System Voice Command, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Mazda Connected Services, Mazda Navigation System, Memory seat, Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Roof rack: rails only, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Wheels: 20" x 8.5J Aluminum Alloy.