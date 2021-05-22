The Mazda 6 And CX-3 Are Dead

The Mercedes-Benz GLB fell onto Brabus’ lap last summer, with the German tuner giving the compact SUV a makeover and a mildly boosted engine in the 250 specification. If you were impressed by Brabus’ GLB 250, that precise car is being offered for sale for the lowly sum of €78,421, or nearly $95,000 at current exchange rates, with the German outfit dropping almost €10,000 ($12,100) from its initial asking price. Still, that’s a lot to swallow as it puts it around €31,000 ($37,525) over the standard GLB 250 4Matic. For that kind of money, you could jump into a brand new E400d All-Terrain in Germany.