The Mazda 6 And CX-3 Are Dead

By Jake Lingeman
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
We're extremely lucky to be allowed to drive all manner of vehicles here at CarBuzz. They run the gamut from the insanely cheap Mitsubishi Mirage to the wildly expensive Rolls-Royce Phantom. But what do we recommend when someone wants a cheap car that's fun to drive? Mazda, across the board. The most fun car? Miata. Practical? CX-5. Fun and practical? Mazda 6. Unfortunately, the midsize 6 and the CX-3 are gone for 2022.

