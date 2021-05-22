newsbreak-logo
Manhattan, NY

Uncle Ted's Chinese restaurant destroyed in overnight 5-alarm fire

By Justine Re
NY1
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Manhattan neighborhood is reacting to the loss of a beloved Chinese restaurant that was completely destroyed in an overnight fire. A 5-alarm fire tore through Uncle Ted’s Chinese restaurant in Greenwich Village. Long-time resident Adela Tapia is devastated to see the restaurant destroyed, one she dined at often with...

www.ny1.com
