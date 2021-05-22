newsbreak-logo
Insomnium Drop New Single “The Reticent”

By MetalSucks
MetalSucks
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinnish melodic doom metallers Insomnium have released a new single and music video, “The Reticent.”. “The past year has been a difficult one. People have lost their loved ones, jobs and livelihoods. Hope has been replaced by fear, anxiety and uncertainty. We have all been forced to live our lives in isolation, detached both physically and mentally. This song is about all those feelings. An inner dialogue of hope and hopelessness. During this time, music has been a source of comfort and solace. Something to rely on and return to. And while we have become withdrawn and reticent, our music tolls now ever stronger.”

