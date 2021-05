WASHINGTON — Jaylin, the brother of 26-year-old Vedo Hall, came home to see the massive police presence outside the Park Vista Apartments Monday. DC Police said Hall was holding a woman hostage inside. According to police, when they knocked on the door, that's when Hall threatened to shoot. DC Police told WUSA9 that officers set up a barricade outside the building but said Hall later escaped out a back window with the woman he was holding hostage.