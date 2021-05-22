‘High School Musical’s Monique Coleman and Corbin Bleu Are Reuniting for Another TV Movie

Which decade from the last 40 years had the fetchest high school movies? (We’re going to make this happen.) That’s what we’re deciding in a very special episode of Vs. that’s slowly walking down the stairs armed with warm apple pies, blaring boom boxes, and an occasional break of the fourth wall. How exactly, though, can you compare a decade like the 1980s, which gave us everything from Say Anything… to Ferris Bueller’s Day Off to a decade like the 2010s, with its whip-smart Lady Bird and adventurous Dope? RT Contributing Editor Mark Ellis has a way… four ways in fact. In this episode of Vs. he compares each decade’s high-school movie output based on Tomatometer and Audience Scores, box office performance, memorable moments and characters, and one wild card round to declare which 10-year stretch is the movies’ equivalent to your high school’s Prom King, Valedictorian, or that ultimate hero: The Person Dating a College Guy.