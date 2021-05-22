The 10 Biggest Lies about CrossFit and Why they aren’t True

Crossfit is as competitive as you want to make it. The vast majority of CrossFitters compete against themselves and strive to succeed for their own personal satisfaction. If you are not keen on the idea of competing, then you don’t have to. One of the best parts of CrossFit is its community. Everyone goes through the Workouts together, and shared suffering and betterment can create incredibly strong bonds. There is a saying about CrossFit that it is the only sport where the loudest cheers are for the last to finish.