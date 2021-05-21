newsbreak-logo
Wyoming State

Wyoming lawmaker says he impregnated 14-year-old when he was 18

KVUE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, chats with Wyoming State Troopers while taking a break during a virtual session of the 66th Wyoming Legislature inside the Senate chamber in Cheyenne, Wyo. Bouchard, a Republican trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney next year, disclosed to supporters in a Facebook Live Video on Thursday, May 20, that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, describing the relationship as “like the Romeo and Juliet” story and saying it was coming to light because of "dirty politics." (Michael Cummo/The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP, File)

