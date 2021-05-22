Prince William recalls ‘dark days of grief’ after his mother’s death amid BBC Diana interview scandal
The Duke of Cambridge has spoken about finding comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors in the “dark days of grief” that followed his mother Princess Diana’s death. Prince William recalled the childhood devastation in an address to the Church of Scotland’s General Assembly on Saturday, days after he joined criticism of the BBC over its handling of the infamous 1995 Martin Bashir interview with Diana.inews.co.uk