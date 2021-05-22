newsbreak-logo
Apple overtakes Amazon to become world’s most valuable brand, while Tesla is the fastest-growing

By Callum Keown
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
(FILES) This file photo illustration picture taken in London on December 18, 2020 shows the logos of Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft displayed on a mobile phone and a laptop screen. - Google, Twitter and Amazon are hopeful that Joe Biden's incoming administration in the United States will enact a federal digital data law, senior company officials said at CES, the annual electronics and technology show. "I think the stars are better aligned than ever in the past," Keith Enright, Google's chief data privacy office, told a discussion January 12, 2021 on trust and privacy. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) By justin tallis/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
Apple has overtaken Amazon to become the world’s most valuable brand for the first time in five years, according to a global report.

The value of the technology giant’s brand has climbed 87% in the past year to $263.4 billion, the Brand Finance Global 500 2021 Index found. The rise was down to Apple’s diversification strategy, which has seen the company expand into digital and subscription services and potentially into electric cars in the future, said London-based brand valuation consulting firm Brand Finance.

Apple (AAPL) became the first U.S. company to reach a $2 trillion market cap in August last year. It is also expected to post its largest ever quarterly revenue total and its first ever total above $100 billion when it reports earnings on Wednesday.

“As Apple reclaims the title of the world’s most valuable brand from Amazon five years since it last held the top spot, we are witnessing it Think Different once again. From Mac to iPod, to iPhone, to iPad, to Apple Watch, to subscription services, to infinity and beyond,” said Brand Finance Chief Executive David Haigh.

Amazon’s (AMZN) brand value grew 15% to $254.2 billion, in a year that has seen the e-commerce giant benefit from stay-at-home orders around the world and surging demand. The company has also innovated and expanded in recent months, launching an online pharmacy store as well as the Halo fitness tracker. Earlier this month, Amazon bought its first fleet of planes , from airlines Delta and WestJet, to expand its airfreight network. However, the company lost its top spot to Apple.

Tech giant Google (GOOG) has the third-highest brand value, edging 1.4% higher to $191.2 billion, while rival Microsoft (MSFT) stayed in fourth with a brand value of $140.4 billion, a 20% rise, and conglomerate Samsung (KR:005930) kept hold of fifth spot. Retailer Walmart (WMT) jumped two places to sixth, while social media company Facebook (FB) stayed in seventh.

In a year dominated by COVID-19, technology and innovation helped drive the value of the world’s largest brands, with ride-hailing app Uber (UBER) and Chinese e-commerce platform Meituan (HK:3690) enjoying strong growth.

But Tesla (TSLA) was the fastest-growing global brand in terms of value last year, jumping 158% to $32 billion. Brand Finance said record sales numbers, a production ramp-up and expansion into new markets helped boost the electric-car maker’s brand.

While some sectors have performed well, others have endured a difficult year. Airline and aerospace brands accounted for six of the 10 fastest-falling brands: Boeing (BA) American Airlines (AAL) United Airlines (UAL) Delta (DAL) Airbus (FR:AIR) and Safran (FR:SAF) Hotels also had a tough 2020 due to travel restrictions and lockdown measures, with Hilton’s (HLT) brand value falling 30% to $7.6 billion, while Marriott (MAR) dropped out of the top 500 altogether, along with Airbnb (ABNB)

Read: What will happen to airfares in 2021?

A brand’s value is the economic benefit it would achieve if it was licensed in the open market, according to the consulting firm.

The combined value of the 21 U.K. brands among the world’s top 500 fell 11% year-over-year, making it the worst-performing country, as Brexit uncertainty and the COVID-19 pandemic hit the economy. Oil major Royal Dutch Shell (UK:RDSA) kept its place as the U.K.’s most valuable brand but dropped 11% to $42.2 billion, while second-placed rival BP (UK:BP) fell 8% to $21.4 billion.

“As the vaccine rollout advances it will be interesting to see which British brands thrive and which will flounder while navigating a future outside the European Union,” Haigh said.

The index also includes brand strength, which is calculated as the efficacy of a brand’s performance relative to its peers.

Chinese mobile app WeChat replaced car maker Ferrari (RACE) as the world’s strongest brand. WeChat ran several government-mandated health apps to keep track of people traveling and in quarantine, giving access to real time data on COVID-19 and online consultations and self-diagnosis services, the index said, boosting its brand.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
