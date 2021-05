Honestly, April and May of 2020 was kind of a blur. There was so much new information, canceled events, and disrupted plans, it’s no wonder things got lost along the way. One of those things that got lost was book releases. Between tours getting canceled and author talks moving online, new books also got lost in the shuffle. Here I have compiled a list of spring 2020 novels that were published at the top of the pandemic. I decided to leave out books published that were a continuation of a series, and there are even more books than the ones I’ve listed here!