On January 25, 2021, Walt Disney World officially retired one of its popular Disney Park interactive games — Sorcerers of the Magic Kingdom. If you’ve never had the chance to play this game at Walt Disney World, it allowed Guests to go on a scavenger hunt around Magic Kingdom. The reason for its retirement is due to the game utilizing older technology and paper playing cards. With times continuing to change, technology progressing, and smartphones being used for nearly everything, Disney is continuing to adjust theme park offerings so they adapt to the new era. And because of that, unfortunately, this Disney Park game was a bit outdated, even with its very loyal fan base.