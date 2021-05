Having already locked up a playoff spot and coming off of three days rest, the Minnesota Wild players and coaches said all the right things about playing hard, keeping up the momentum of a seven-game winning streak, and not taking the foot off the gas. But despite a zero-to-60 effort in the second period that led to a pair of two-goal leads against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night, the Wild not only took their foot off the accelerator, they all but slammed on the brakes as the Blues took advantage of the Wild’s injuries and uncharacteristic defensive miscues. The result, a disappointing, 4-3 come-from-behind loss against a Blues team that is desperate for points as they try to hold on to the last playoff spot in the West division.