New York City, NY

Villanelle in NYC Makes Tortellini in Brodo with Dashi

By Gina Di Meo
lacucinaitaliana.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most traditional soup dishes in Italy gets an upgrade in New York City. Goodbye, Tortellini in brodo the old fashion way, hello to a new variation made with dashi. Executive Chef Tyler Heckman and sous-chef Aaron Tomczak came up with the idea at Villanelle, an intimate restaurant nestled in the heart of Greenwich Village. Heckman’s recipe incorporates dashi, a stock used in Japanese cuisine made from a base of umami-rich ingredients such as kombu, bonito flakes, and dried shiitake mushrooms. He adds an Italian touch, adding some Parmesan rinds to the stock.

