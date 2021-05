(AP Photo/John Raoux, File) You can now ditch your masks while outside at Disney World, Universal Orlando, and other Florida theme parks. Disney World announced park goers don’t have to wear masks “in outdoor common areas,” but they are still required inside theaters, attractions, and transportation. The same goes for Universal Orlando. SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa also revised their rules saying masks aren’t required for vaccinated guests, but it will be on the “honor system” because they won’t require proof of vaccination. Are you having a hard time keeping up with all of the changes to mask requirements? Is it confusing to you?