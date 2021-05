JAMESTOWN – The weather pattern will rinse and repeat itself over the next several days with increasing temperatures and humidity as we work throughout the week. High pressure over the northeast has been keeping us nice and dry with a good amount of sunshine with a few clouds from time to time. As that high remains over the region, that will evade anything in the way of rain for the next several days. A spike in humidity will bring a small chance for a couple thundershowers over the weekend.