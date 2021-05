Plans to further lift coronavirus in restrictions in June could be delayed by the spread of a new more virulent variant from India, the government has indicated.It comes as a leading viral disease expert raised doubts over whether restrictions could be eased in line with the government's roadmap.Professor Paul Hunter from the University of East Anglia's Norwich Medical School said step four was "in doubt" and there could be a "huge number of cases" by June at the current rate of increase."I think the big question is how many of people who are getting the Indian variant will end up...