Boston, MA

NCAA Quarterfinals: Boston College vs. Notre Dame. How to Watch & Preview

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 3 days ago
Matchup: #4 Boston College (14-3) vs Notre Dame (11-6) - NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals

On the Line: A berth in the NCAA Final Four

Location: Newton Campus

Fans? Not allowed for this game

Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern - May 22nd

Television/Stream: ESPN3 (Through Watch ESPN, Hulu Live, Sling)

Series History: The Irish and Eagles will be meeting for the 19th time this Saturday in Newton with Boston College holding a 10-8 advantage in the all-time series. BC knocked Notre Dame out of the tournament in both 2017 & 2018.

Boston College Coming In: It has been another big year for the BC women's lacrosse team a they have cruised in all but three of their games. Led by Tewaaraton Award finalist and first team All American Charlotte North who has had an incredible season. The Duke transfer has 86 goals on the season, including five in their win against Temple. The Eagles also had four other players named to All American teams over the past week by Inside Lacrosse including Belle Smith, Cara Urbank, Jenn Medjid, and Hollie Schleicher.

Notre Dame Coming In: The Eagles have defeated the Irish twice already this season winning 19-11, and 18-12 in pretty dominant fashion. In the first round of the tournament, they blanked Robert Morris 16-0, the first shutout in the history of NCAA women's lacrosse tournament play. This is the furthest the Irish have gone in the tournament, since winning two games in 2006. Four different players have between 45 and 48 points in a balanced Irish offensive attack, including Jackie Wolak (48), Kasey Choma (47), Maddie Howe (45) and Madison Ahern (45).

Boston College Football Hot Board: Defense (Premium)

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com

