Are hosting a month long modified Taste of Cashmere event! In the past, FCCLA has worked collaboratively with the Chamber and downtown restaurants to provide a fundraiser event for high school students competing in FCCLA to attend the national competition. Last year the event was cancelled due to the pandemic, but this year the high school organization has decided to give back to the local restaurants that have provided so much for them in previous years. Although there won't be a restaurant walk this year, participants can go out to eat (and drink) at their leisure and take pictures of themselves at local establishments to post on the Chamber of Commerce's Facebook posts highlighting Taste of Cashmere. Each week, a winner will be drawn from the Facebook post. Winners will receive a $25 gift card to a local restaurant. Cashmere High School students also have their own school wide Taste of Cashmere happening. Students can submit their photos to FCCLA advisor, Mrs. Swanson, for a chance to win a weekly gift card as well.