Charities

Southeast Michigan Take Steps event raising money for Crohn's and Colitis research

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah Arminiak with the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Michigan chapter, talks about the the research they are doing on Crohn's and Colitis. They will be raising money for that research with a drive-thru road rally and hybrid walk on June 12th. Visit cctakesteps.org/southeastmichigan2021 for more information.

