The government is taking a risk with its involvement in state company management. Kyiv may have done long-term damage to its fortunes by its April 28 sacking of Andriy Kobolev, the CEO of Naftogaz Ukrainy and the dismissal of the supervisory board. From an investment and financial perspective, the country's position is now weaker than before, and gas supply security could also be at risk, sources told NGW May 13. This jeopardises the seven years of trying to reform Ukraine's economy on Western lines. Kobolev's replacement with Yuri Vitrenko, until that point the acting energy minister, was ostensibly a consequence of a loss-making year, which the company had attributed to market distortions that allowe...