Zelenskyy ready to frame Poroshenko on criminal charges

euromaidanpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a highly personalized form, threatened to send his predecessor, Petro Poroshenko, to prison. “I am his sentence [prigovor], he just does not want to comprehend this… I have been his sentence ever since I became president. He did a lot of very bad things when he was president,” Zelenskyy declared at his press conference marking two years since he took office as head of state (President.ua.gov, Ukrinform, May 20).

