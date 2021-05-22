newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Get the party started! Live audience for Eurovision final

By MIKE CORDER - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — After more than a week of rehearsals, two semifinals and 53,000 COVID-19 tests for fans, staff and performers, the Eurovision Song Contest that was canceled last year because of the pandemic goes live Saturday in front of 3,500 fans and a global television audience. Ahead of...

www.ftimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurovision#Rotterdam#Live Saturday#Live Television#Broadcast Television#Outside Television#Ap#Dutch#Associated Press#Audience#Song#Rehearsals#Drag Queens#Copyright#Rotterdam#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
Place
Europe
News Break
Music
Country
Netherlands
Related
Musicescunited.com

Eurovision 2021: Follow the first semi-final dress rehearsal LIVE!

That’s right, after far too long, we can finally say the Eurovision Song Contest is just around the corner and we are merely days away from finding out this year’s winner. Will that winner come from tomorrow night’s first semi-final? We won’t have long to wait to see!. This afternoon,...
WorldPosted by
Variety

Eurovision: 26 Countries Face Off in Grand Final of 65th Edition – Live Updates

Eurovision is back after two years, and the 65th edition of the world’s biggest music competition doesn’t stand to disappoint. There’s perhaps more global interest than ever this year thanks to Netflix’s Eurovision movie “The Story of Fire Saga,” starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, which filled the void last year with bangers like “Jaja Ding Dong” when Eurovision was canceled due to the pandemic. The contest is also being made available for U.S. audiences on NBCUniversal-backed Peacock. Indeed, it’s never been a better time to tune in.
Musicpapermag.com

America Is Getting its own Eurovision

An American version of the Eurovision Song Contest is in the works. Eurovision is the biggest singing competition in the world, bringing together artists from different European countries (as well as Australia and Israel) as they perform their original songs in huge campy stage productions. ˇThe American Song Contest will also have live musical performances that represent all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C. and the country's five territories.
WorldWSLS

Eurovision Song Contest starts with first semifinal

ROTTERDAM – Lithuanian pop-rock band The Roop gets the Eurovision Song Contest party started Tuesday night with the fittingly titled song “Discoteque" and its opening lines: “Ok, I feel the rhythm. Something’s going on here.”. After missing a year due to the global pandemic, the immensely popular contest opens with...
Bonners Ferry, IDbonnersferryherald.com

BFHS finale concert leaves audience feeling good

The Bonners Ferry High School finale concert last Tuesday night was both entertaining and poignant. Teacher and conductor Jessica Hanna led the concert and jazz bands in pieces chosen by exiting seniors and used the evening to honor outstanding band members as well. First on the lineup was the concert...
MusicMercury News

Eurovision finals: How to watch, plus videos of the favorites

The extravaganza that is the Eurovision Song Contest is back after a COVID hiatus, with the grand final to take place Saturday. What it is: A 66-year-old competition in which representatives of European countries (and a few geographic outliers) perform original songs that are voted on by viewers as well as an official jury. For many people in the U.S., their initiation was last year’s Netflix comedy “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” which yielded the Oscar-nominated song “Husavik.”
Musicgofugyourself.com

Thankfully, These Acts ALSO Will Not Be in the Eurovision Final

I was trying to figure out what’s not sitting right with a couple of the acts this year — several of them, it genuinely seems like they are lightly singing over a pre-recorded backing track. Apparently that’s partially the case: This year, per Wikipedia, “in an effort to make the contest more flexible to change following the cancellation of the 2020 event and to facilitate modernisation, the organisers announced that recorded backing vocals will now be allowed on a trial basis and as an optional addition. Delegations are still free to provide live backing vocals if they prefer, and all lead vocals performing the melody of the song, including by the lead vocalist(s) and any supporting vocalists, must still be performed live.” Yeah, but presumably you can perform them live with the mics turned way down. That’s honestly how it came off — that, or as if there was a lot of reliance on backing tracks with choral vocals and stuff, and I think it doesn’t modernize anything in a productive way at all. It just sucks the charm out of it. In other words: Thanks, I hate it.
Worldledburyreporter.co.uk

James Newman to fly the flag for UK in Eurovision final

Eurovision entrant James Newman will be hoping to improve the UK’s standing at the contest when he takes to the stage during the grand final tonight. The 35-year-old singer-songwriter is one of 26 acts vying for the top prize during the climax of the week-long contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
defpen

BET Awards To Return With Live Audience In June

The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the way many award shows are viewed across television, film, music and other forms of entertainment. From Zoom to limited audiences, the Academy Awards, GRAMMYs and other major award shows have been forced to adapt to the new era. As more Americans continue to be vaccinated, award shows could soon move back toward a more traditional format. This summer, BET is planning to bring back a live audience for their annual award show.
EntertainmentSlipped Disc

Israel goes third in Eurovision final

Seven countries were eliminated in the Eurovision finals selection last night. They are: Austria, Denmark, Estonia, Poland, Georgia, Latvia and the Czech Republic. Middle East mayhem has not been allowed to affect the annual celebration of mediocrity. This is the running order for Saturday’s final:. 1 Cyprus / Elena Tsagrinou...
WorldBBC

Eurovision: Ireland and Australia eliminated in first semi-final

Ireland and Australia were among six nations to be knocked out of Eurovision in the song contest's first semi-final in Rotterdam on Tuesday. Croatia, North Macedonia, Romania and Slovenia were also eliminated. Australia's early exit marks the first time the country has failed to make the final since it began...
EntertainmentTelegraph

Eurovision 2021 final, review: Italy’s Maneskin tick the boxes as contest gets back to its best

It will go down in Eurovision history as the UK’s second night of the “nuls points”, with poor James Newman finishing bottom of the leaderboard (this dubious honour also befell the duo Jemini in 2003). But however cruel the evening must have been for the amiable Yorkshireman, as a television spectacle the UK’s humbling at Eurovision 2021 (BBC One) ultimately felt a bit of a side show.
WorldTechRadar

How to watch Eurovision 2021: live stream the grand final free and from anywhere today

We've had to wait for two years, but the time is finally here...a Eurovision grand final! Prepare for a night of crazy characters, weird and wonderful performances, and even the odd banger. How you could you genuinely be anything other than hooked? Follow our guide below as we explain everything you need to know about the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest today, with your Eurovision live stream details explained in full.
MusicPosted by
CNN

This band can't compete in the Eurovision final

Eurovision, the world’s campiest and occasionally cringeworthiest competition, is back in action a year after its first-ever cancellation. CNN’s Becky Anderson speaks with Icelandic Eurovision contestant Daði Freyr, the singer of Daði og Gagnamagnið.