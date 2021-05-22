newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

It's the 50th anniversary of the frozen margarita

9News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're a frozen margarita fan, it's time to celebrate! This month, the drink turns 50 years old.

www.9news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Beverages#Frozen Margarita#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Grocery & SupermaketMovieWeb

Cereal Monsters Unite for Monster Mash Breakfast This Halloween to Celebrate 50th Anniversary

For Halloween, General Mills will unite their iconic Cereal Monsters for the ultimate Saturday morning breakfast cereal. Monster Mash Cereal will arrive on store shelves this fall in a big way for the Monsters' 50th Anniversary. And it will be the ultimate mashup of all the spooky cereals in one big spoonful of fun. The berry flavored frosted cereal will include marshamellows from Count Chocula, Franken Berry, Boo Berry, and even Yummy Mummy and Fruit Brute.
Food & Drinksthepioneerwoman.com

25 Best 4th of July Drinks to Celebrate the Summer Holiday

Any hot summer day calls for a cold, refreshing beverage—but especially the 4th of July. And this year, we’ll have plenty to cheers about. Whether you’re celebrating America’s birthday with a big or small bash or spending the summer holiday at the beach, you’ll want to have one of these best 4th of July drinks in hand. Along with your favorite grilling recipes, red, white, and blue decor, and patriotic activities, no Fourth party would be complete without something to sip on. Sure, you can always put out a bucket filled with beer or soda, but why not make something special this year, too? Not sure where to start? Don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. Whether it's a non-alcoholic punch or a boozy spritzer, this collection of 4th of July drinks has a lot to offer.
Lifestylekentlive.news

Mr Benn collectors' coins on sale to mark cartoon's 50th anniversary

New 50p coins featuring Mr Benn designs approved by the Queen have gone on sale. Guernsey Treasury has released the coins bearing illustrations of the character on some of his best-known adventures including The Red Knight and The Spaceman to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1970s cartoon. The collection...
LifestyleTheme Park Insider

Walt Disney World Reveals 50th Anniversary Nametags

The 18-month "The World’s Most Magical Celebration" kicks off October 1 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World's opening on that date in 1971. Disney typically rolls out a special nametag design for each resort anniversary, and this one reflects the "EARidescent" design motif that Disney World has selected for its 50th birthday.
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Mulberry marks 50th anniversary with newgen collaborations

Heritage British brand Mulberry is this year celebrating its 50th anniversary – and is kicking off the landmark moment with a number of exciting collaborations with some of the country's most interesting new-generation designers. The brand has teamed up with Priya Ahluwalia, Richard Malone and Nicholas Daley on the project,...
Hammond, INNWI.com

Best Margarita

Whether it’s the end of a long day, a girl’s night out or a relaxing Sunday afternoon, you can make it margarita time. And the place voted as the top spot to sip a margarita is El Taco Real in Hammond. Raymundo Garcia, whose family started the business 47 years...
Dallas, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Happy Birthday! Frozen Margarita Machine Turns 50

Did you know the frozen margarita machine turns 50 this month?. It’s a milestone moment for Dallas restaurateur Mariano Martinez credited with creating the first frozen margarita machine. As he’s told NBC 5 over the years the idea came after hearing customers complain about being served watered-down margaritas at the...
Monona, WImononaeastside.com

2021: Happy 50th Anniversary to Fraboni’s Italian Specialties & Deli!

Fraboni’s Italian Specialties & Deli is locally owned, and located off of Monona Drive on Owen Rd. They carry a wide variety of Italian and Mediterranean ingredients to complete whatever recipe you so choose. They also carry assortments of olive oils, wines, desserts, spices, and pastas. Please be aware, products are subject to availability. You can view their catering menu here.
Rio Grande, OHPoint Pleasant Register

‘Farm Fest’ to return… Schedule for 50th anniversary released

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — As promised, after last year’s festival was canceled due to the pandemic, the Bob Evans Farm Fest will be returning this fall, Oct. 8-10. Celebrating 50 years of Farm Fest in 2021, this event attracts thousands with its entertainment, traditional arts & crafts, farm contests, food, children’s activities and demonstrations.
Hair Caredrugstorenews.com

Herbal Essences commemorates 50th anniversary with new campaign

Herbal Essences is celebrating a major milestone — 50 years of helping consumers achieve their best hair. As a way to mark this anniversary, the brand is rolling out a new campaign that invites users of its products to share and celebrate their own favorite hair moments. The #ScentBack journey,...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Is the 50th Anniversary Sign Coming SOON to Cinderella Castle in Magic Kingdom!?

Magic Kingdom is getting a little bit of a makeover right now. Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebrations kick off on October 1st and there’s a good amount of TLC happening in the Magic Kingdom. We’ve seen decorations added to the castle, little refurbishments all around, and updated signage for iconic stores and attractions. Now, another BIG piece of the castle makeover might be coming soon… .
ShoppingPosted by
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Divided On Its Pre-Mixed Strawberry Margaritas

Nothing makes spring feel right like sipping on an icy strawberry margarita, while enjoying the warm weather. While this drink makes any occasion feel perfect, mixing one of these adult beverages up takes time. According to The Spruce Eats, this cocktail ranks as one of the most popular mixed drinks around thanks to the bright and tangy taste of fresh strawberries. While frozen berries can work in a pinch, getting the ingredients together doesn't always prove possible. Thanks to Costco, you can now grab a pre-mixed strawberry margarita anytime a craving strikes, but not everyone has warmed up to this hit drink.
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

MENU and PRICES Released for Chef Mickey’s Dinner in Disney World

Yesterday, we shared that character dining will soon be available for DINNER at Chef Mickey’s in Disney’s Contemporary Resort!. Right now, the character breakfast at Chef Mickey’s is priced at $42 for adults and $27 for children (plus tax and gratuity). Chef Mickey’s family dinner is more expensive. It is...
Petsdisneyfoodblog.com

Review: Disneyland’s Returning Secret Drink Is Inspired by…a Cat!

We’re visiting Alfresco Tasting Terrace for its grand reopening, and we’ve been chowing down on LOTS of park-inspired eats from the new menu. But while we were sippin’ on pizza Bloody Marys (yes, that’s a thing), we just HAD to try a returning secret drink. You may be familiar with...
Food & Drinksdisneyfoodblog.com

Review: Disneyland’s Latest Drink is TOPPED with a Piece of PIZZA!

We’re back at Alfresco Tasting Terrace in Disney California Adventure Park for the first time in…well, we don’t mean to quote Anna, but “for the first time in forever!”. This Legacy Passholder-exclusive lounge reopened today for the first time in months, and we couldn’t wait to check out the latest...
Drinksediblemanhattan.com

A Brand New Day for the 20th Century

Call me old fashioned. I’m not even going to qualify that with a “but.” I’m old fashioned, with a mindset fixed on 20th Century sentiments. Don’t worry, this isn’t another lament for the good old days when we could drink freely in bars to all hours of the morning. The 20th Century I’m referring to is the cocktail, which is the first one that came to mind after sampling Good Vodka.
Musicgoldminemag.com

WAR launches a 50th anniversary celebration with a vinyl box set

LOS ANGELES – WAR burst onto the scene 50 years ago, capturing the heart and soul of America’s streets with its righteous, multi-cultural sound on hits like “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” “Low Rider” and “The Cisco Kid.” Avenue/Rhino is kicking off a year-long anniversary celebration that will begin with the introduction of a new colored-vinyl boxed set for Record Store Day and new 4K videos available via WAR’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/war. Watch sample below.