2021 NBA Playoff Series Preview: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat

The NBA Playoffs tip off on Saturday with the first game of arguably the most compelling first round series; the 3 vs. 6 matchup in the Eastern Conference between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat. The series will be a rematch of last season’s second round when the Heat put the basketball world on notice and beat the Bucks in just five games on their way to the NBA Finals. Have the Bucks made the right adjustments on both ends of the court? Or will the Heat be able to neutralize Milwaukee’s game plan for the second straight year?