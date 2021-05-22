2021 NBA Series Playoff Preview: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards

The 1 vs. 8 matchup between the Wizards and the 76ers certainly appears to favor Philadelphia on paper, but the Wizards had one of the best endings to the regular season of any team in the league. Their uphill battle in the second half of the season to go from lottery candidate to playoff team means they are not going to take this series lying down. Star guards Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal will give the 76ers some offensive firepower to contend with, but the Wizards do not have anyone on the roster who seems immediately capable of defending Joel Embiid.