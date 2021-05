Plant Sale—We will be offering per-order sales for curbside and contactless pick up as well as in person shopping outside on our campus. Please join us for our first MWS Plant Fest! We are excited to invite the community to our campus and enjoy a beautiful spring day while picking up and shopping for plants! We will be offering pre-order for curbside or contactless pick up as well as day of shopping! We will be outside in the sunshine for this event. Masks will be required and social distancing protocols will be practiced.