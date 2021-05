If you’re in the market for a laptop, one of the things you should consider is the type of screen it utilizes. Not all screens are made equally, and a poor quality screen can be a deal-breaker. After all, you will be staring at it for extended periods of time. Unfortunately, making sense of all the acronyms, ratings and seemingly meaningless numbers can be confusing. Don’t know the difference between an IPS and TN display? Confused by how many “nits” your screen should be? You’ve come to the right place. Here are the things you should take note of when choosing your laptop screen.