There's more money to be made by keeping Lamborghini, it seems. There's been a lot of talk about the Volkswagen Group offloading Bugatti to Rimac lately, but it seems like that's not the only VW-owned brand with an uncertain future these days. Autocar reports that an outside group has offered the German automaker a massive sum—around $9.2 billion—to sell the storied supercar brand Lamborghini. There's just one problem with that; VW says Lambo isn't for sale.