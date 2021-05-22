newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Happy Birthday Morrissey

magnetmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorrissey, we’ve come to wish you an unhappy birthday. Kidding. You’re still a handsome devil and a charming man. (The whole For Britain thing was/is kinda fucked up, though. And fighting with cartoons isn’t a good look for anyone.) Read Matt Pond in MAGNET on the need for a new Morrissey:

magnetmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morrissey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Wish#Man#Britain Thing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cartoons
Related
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

The Simpsons share full version of Morrissey parody “Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)”

The highlight of the recent The Smiths-inspired episode of The Simpsons was undoubtedly "Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)," the song by fictional band Quilloughby & The Snuffs that really nailed the tone and prose of late-'80s Smiths and early-'90s solo Morrissey records. The song, a duet featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as Quilloughby doing a not-bad Moz impersonation and Yeardley Smith as Lisa Simpson, was co-written by Flight of The Conchords' Bret McKenzie and we only got to hear part of it in the episode, but they've now released the full version of the song to streaming services. We now get more of the lyrics and a very New Order style solo. Listen below.
Musicthebrag.com

The Simpsons officially release Morrissey parody song as a single

In news that Morrissey definitely did not want to wake up to, The Simpsons have gone ahead and officially released the Smiths-style parody song ‘Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)’ from a recent episode as a single. Last month a highly publicized episode of the Simpsons showed Lisa...
Musicrock947.com

‘The Simpsons” Morrissey parody song now available on digital outlets

The Simpsons‘ Morrissey parody song has now been officially released on digital outlets. The track, which is called “Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You),” was featured in an episode that aired last month. It featured Benedict Cumberbatch voicing the character Quilloughby, a sardonic, “militant” vegetarian who fronted an English indie band called The Snuffs in the ’80s.
Duluth, MNrock947.com

Happy Birthday, Bob Dylan! Folk-rock legend turns 80 today

He once famously sang about being forever young, but Bob Dylan celebrates his 80th birthday today. The singer/songwriter born Robert Zimmerman on May 24, 1941, in Duluth, Minnesota, and raised in nearby Hibbing, has gone on to change the landscape of the popular music with his poetic, lyrical and topical songs.
MusicJamBase

Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder: Visiting ‘Sesame Street’ In 1973

Today, acclaimed musician Stevie Wonder celebrates his 71st birthday. Blind since shortly after his birth in 1950 and an accomplished performer since his start at age 11, from his earliest days as “Little Stevie Wonder” through the present Wonder has been an instrument of innovation in the realms of R&B, soul, funk, rock and pop music. He has achieved worldwide success throughout the many phases of his prominent career and for his birthday here’s a look back a special appearance he made on TV back in the early 1970s.
MusicJamBase

Happy Birthday Pete Townshend: ‘Quadrophenia’ Demos

Famed musician Pete Townshend was born in London on this date in 1945. The guitarist went on to form The Who, one of rock’s most important bands. While The Who’s career has spanned more than 50 years, the group is still at it and last performed in February 2020 before the pandemic began.
Moviesstarwarsnewsnet.com

The Dreamer, The Rebel: Happy 77th Birthday George Lucas

Happy Birthday George Lucas! The maker turns 77 today. If it were not for him there would be a galaxy-sized void in our hearts and souls, in more ways than we could possibly imagine…. The reason this website exists, the reason we all passionately talk about Star Wars, the reason...
GardeningTalking With Tami

How To Say Happy Birthday With Amazing Bouquet Flowers

A birthday celebration is a great way to celebrate someone getting a year older and show how much you appreciate their role in your life. While there are many potential gifts you can give someone, one of the best ways to show your love is with a bouquet of Happy Birthday flowers.
Musicamericamagazine.org

Happy 80th birthday, Bob Dylan, teacher of the American soul

The strangest teacher I had in college turns 80 years old on May 24. And after 39 studio albums, Bob Dylan shows no signs of stopping. Growing up, I would have laughed at the suggestion that I would one day call myself a Dylan fan. I have no memory of hearing a Dylan song before my sophomore year of college, and the few of his early songs I heard that year didn’t make much of an impression on me. I associated Dylan with hippies, something I had no interest in, and what little I heard did not do much to get me beyond my stereotype: seemingly mediocre voice, outdated sound, lyrics at times verging on nonsensical. Overall, Dylan seemed to me a taciturn court jester of a bizarre and bygone era, one of the many voices in the background noise of my college years, that wouldn’t affect my life in any meaningful way.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Happy Birthday to The Walking Dead’s Alpha, Samantha Morton

The Walking Dead alum, Samantha Morton, celebrates her birthday today, and we want to wish her a very happy day. Morton played Alpha, the terrifying leader of the Whisperers in seasons nine and ten. The character couldn’t have been better cast. Morton’s portrayal was just as it should be, and she used her talents to bring the comic book character to life. The Whisperer war had to end sometime and with that ended Morton’s time on the series.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Happy Birthday Bob Dylan: Relive the Icon’s Greatest Hits

Bob Dylan is one of the most important and influential songwriters in modern musical history. His career spans six decades and he shows no sign of stopping. Dylan is more than a musician and songwriter, though. He was the voice of the counterculture in the sixties. His socially conscious lyrics still stir the spirits of those who want to see a change in the world decades after he originally penned them.
Musicworldcrunch.com

Happy Birthday Bob Dylan! From The World, In 11 Languages

For his diehard fans, there's really no limit to Bob Dylan's reach, in time or space. Having delivered yet another soul-stirring album at the age of 79, what's left to say for his 80th birthday? This self-described "song-and-dance man" is a category of his own in cultural history (Better to put him next to William Shakespeare than Bruce Springsteen, more a Wolfgang Mozart than a Paul McCartney.) Across a lifetime, his myth and music have circled the planet many times over, from his emergence in the 1960s as the 20-something would-be voice of his generation, through to his never-ending tour that has touched down in 1,000 cities in at least 54 different countries.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Tim McGraw Sings With Daughter Gracie For Her Birthday In Heartwarming Clip

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's oldest daughter Gracie turned 24 this week, and her father posted a heartwarming video to celebrate. McGraw shared a sweet video to his social media of himself on a road trip with Gracie as they sang Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb's duet "What Kind of Fool," which is from Streisand's 1981 album Guilty. As they drive, the two make a good team as they beautifully sing the song together.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Happy Birthday Emilio Estevez: Relive the Actor’s Iconic Moments

Actor, director, writer and producer, Emilio Estevez broke into the Hollywood scene as a member of the Brat Pack in the 1980s. Along with the rest of the pack he starred in movies including “The Breakfast Club,” “St. Elmo’s Fire,” and “The Outsiders.” Although his career started in the eighties, as the son of actor Martin Sheen, Estevez was well acquainted with show business from a young age. Today, he’s celebrating his 59th birthday. So, to honor his big day, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite Emilio Estevez career moments.
MusicPosted by
Power 96

8 Years Ago: Slayer Guitarist Jeff Hanneman Dies

The fifth annual Revolver Golden Gods awards, which took place May 2, 2013, were supposed to be a celebration of the spirit and vitality of heavy metal, but when news spread through the community that Slayer co-founder, guitarist and primary songwriter Jeff Hanneman died earlier that day, the event took a slightly different turn.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

ON THIS DAY | Happy Birthday, Kristof Barati!

A student of Eduard Wulfson, Miklós Szenthelyi and Vilmos Tátrai, Kristof is a former prize winner at the Jacques-Thibaud, Lipizer, Queen Elisabeth and Paganini International Violin Competitions. He currently performs on the 1703 Lady Harmsworth Stradivarius. KRISTOF BARATI | GLAZUNOV VIOLIN CONCERTO IN A MINOR | LASZLO KOVACS & MISKOLC...