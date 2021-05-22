Can the Cincinnati Bengals take advantage of their early season schedule?

View more in
NFL
NFL|247Sports
NFL Gamecocks: Uniform numbers for rookies, signed free agents
As of May 23, 14 South Carolina Gamecocks are are new NFL teams either via the 2021 NFL Draft or free agency. Big offseason news for the league was the approval of more options for uniform numbers at each position on the field. After years of the likes of wide receivers, running backs, and defensive backs unable to wear single-digit numbers on their uniforms, it is now permissible starting this season.
NFL|NBC Sports
FMIA: Schedule No. 102,844 And The Nuttiness Around NFL’s Annual Slate
The 13th iteration of the 2021 NFL schedule was perfectly playable. It had been put through all the checks of the 70-game Key Games Chart and rest-disparity metric and the strategic placement of the asterisked Green Bay games and the early Brady-Belichick mega-game. But when the league’s six-person schedule team met by Zoom on Friday, May 7—every meeting of the team over the 17-week construction of the new slate was over Zoom—Senior VP of broadcasting Howard Katz told the group: “We got the weekend. Let’s take one more shot.”
NFL|stripehype.com
Bengals Schedule
The Cincinnati Bengals' 2021 schedule is officially out. What should Bengals fans make of their 2021 slate and should they feel good about this... The Cincinnati Bengals' 2021 schedule is set to be released on Wednesday night. Before we know how the 2021 season will look, let's glance at the...
NFL|Yardbarker
The Bengals Have One of the NFL's Toughest Schedules This Season
The Bengals plan on being competitive in 2021 after five straight losing seasons, but taking a big leap forward might be easier said than done. Cincinnati has one of the toughest schedules in the entire league. Some look at winning percentage from the previous season when determining strength of schedule....
NFL|Posted byFanSided
Every Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor nominee, thoughts on each
The Cincinnati Bengals announced 17 finalists for their Ring of Honor. Now, it feels like a party. The Cincinnati Bengals are no strangers to fan loyalty. Anyone who has been there or has seen it firsthand knows that there’s nothing like Paul Brown Stadium aka The Jungle when the Bengals are playing well. It can make the opposing team feel as though they’re under attack.
NFL|Posted byInsideTheVikings
Vikings to Open 2021 Season With Week 1 Road Game Against Cincinnati Bengals
The NFL announced its full slate of Week 1 games on Wednesday morning, and the Vikings got a pretty fun one. Minnesota will start on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals in a 12 p.m. central time kickoff on FOX. It may not seem like it at first glance, but...
NFL|Posted byAllBengals
Ja'Marr Chase Pleasantly Surprised By Downtown Cincinnati After Being Drafted By Bengals
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase took the field for the first time as a member of the team on Friday at rookie minicamp. The 21-year-old ran routes, caught passes and continued to learn Cincinnati's offense. Chase admitted downtown Cincinnati isn't what he expected. "I rode the scooter yesterday...
NFL|Cincy Jungle
Twitter reactions to Bengals schedule release
The 2021 NFL schedule is finally here. We already knew who the Cincinnati Bengals would be playing in 2021, but finally seeing when they will play each team is still pretty exciting. Cincinnati has a lot of things going for them in 2021. They have plenty of new players who...
NFL|Yardbarker
Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 2021 Regular Season Schedule
The Bengals' schedule for the 2021 season was released on Wednesday night. Cincinnati has 17 games, including nine home contests and one primetime matchup against the Jaguars. Here are three quick observations of the Bengals' 2021 schedule. Quick Start. There's no reason why the Bengals shouldn't get off to a...
NFL|Posted byWHIO Dayton
Bengals to open 2021 NFL season at home, Browns at Kansas City; Full schedule released tonight
Fans of Ohio’s NFL teams will know their squad’s complete 17-week schedule tonight. >>Bengals announce nominees for fan vote into new Ring of Honor. The NFL will release the entire 2021 season schedule during a televised event on NFL Network starting at 8 p.m. >>Cincinnati Bengals unveil new uniforms for...
NFL|stripehype.com
Cincinnati Bengals: Get your official Ja’Marr Chase gear now
On Thursday night it became official. With the No. 5 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected WR Ja’Marr Chase. Time to gear up. Reunited and it feels so good. Welcome to the squad, rookie. With the fifth overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft the Cincinnati Bengals selected LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase – reconnecting him with his former quarterback Joe Burrow.
NFL|Posted byFanSided
Patriots: Ranking Tom Brady’s return among hyped Foxborough matchups
8:00 p.m Wednesday night, the NFL officially announced their schedules for the upcoming 2021 season. For the past 20 years, Patriots fans have not paid much attention to the regular season schedule, and especially not a Week 4 October game. This year that changed, when all of Patriots nation circled...
NFL|Posted byFanSided
Cincinnati Bengals: Safety depth chart after 2021 NFL Draft
There might not be a position on the Cincinnati Bengals‘ roster that’s more cut-and-dry than that of the safety position. It’s a good situation to be in and the Bengals can enter the season knowing who their premier safeties will be. Here are all of the safeties listed on the...
NFL|Posted by49erswebzone
Bengals signing former 49ers WR Trent Taylor
Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The Cincinnati Bengals are signing former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Trent Taylor, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. San Francisco made Taylor a fifth-round selection out of Louisiana Tech in...
NFL|Bleacher Report
Report: WR Trent Taylor Agrees to Bengals Contract After 4 Years with 49ers
The Cincinnati Bengals and wide receiver Trent Taylor reportedly agreed to a contract Monday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Taylor spent his first four NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers as a slot receiver and punt returner. This article will be updated to provide more information on...
NFL|Daily Tribune
These are the Packers games fans are looking forward to most, according to ticket prices
GREEN BAY – Green Bay Packers ticket prices reflect fans' optimism that Aaron Rodgers will be under center more than the fear that he will not again wear a Packers uniform. When the NFL assembled its 2021 schedule, it clearly had in mind that Rodgers would be the Packers' quarterback, but, as always, other factors come into play. Among them, the fact that the league anticipates full stadiums this year, the quality of opponents and timing of games.
NFL|Yardbarker
Bengals Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Trent Taylor Following Workout at Rookie Minicamp
The Bengals are signing veteran wide receiver Trent Taylor according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The 27-year-old worked out for the team at rookie minicamp on Friday. Taylor is a proven punt returner and capable slot receiver when healthy. With Alex Erickson no longer on the roster, Cincinnati was hoping to find someone that can play slot on a regular basis behind Tyler Boyd.
NFL|WKRC
Bengals sign 7 of 10 draft picks, free agent wide receiver
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals on Monday signed seven draft picks — DE Cam Sample, DT Tyler Shelvin, OT D’Ante Smith, K Evan McPherson, C/G Trey Hill, HB Chris Evans and DE Wyatt Hubert. The team also signed veteran free agent WR Trent Taylor. The seven signed picks comprise all...
NFL|Posted byAllBengals
Bengals Offensive Tackle D'Ante Smith Continues to Gain Weight in Hopes of Making NFL Leap
CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive tackle D'Ante Smith is already taking big steps forward in his quest to become an NFL tackle. The rookie has gained nearly 30 pounds since the start of the 2020 college football season. Smith is up to 311 pounds according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. He...