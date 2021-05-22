newsbreak-logo
US flights to Israel, early hurricane season, NBA playoffs: 5 things to know this weekend

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 of the biggest US airlines resuming flights to Israel after cease-fire. Two of the three biggest U.S. airlines, United and Delta, said Friday they are resuming flights to Tel Aviv after Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas Hamas agreed to a cease-fire in violence. Delta Air Lines planned to operate its first flight from New York to Tel Aviv since early last week Friday night, with the first return trip on Sunday. United Airlines also planned to resume service Friday night, with a flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Tel Aviv. A spokeswoman said the airline plans to also resume flights from Chicago and San Francisco over the weekend. United, Delta and American all suspended flights last week amid the violence in the conflict. After an 11-day war that left more than 250 people dead, most of them Palestinians, the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas appeared to pass at least one early test Friday and is holding going into weekend.

