Orange is the New Black Podcast: OTAs

‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord’ will be launched by Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM June 1. A virtual town hall with cast members is set for May 20. “Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord is a story that throws you right into the action, antics – and danger – that fans of Star-Lord and Rocket know to expect, and the writers, cast, and crew did not hold back. We couldn’t be prouder of how this story came together,” said Stephen Wacker, VP Head of Content, Marvel New Media. “This series is just the first chapter of our larger Marvel’s Wastelanders plans with SiriusXM, and Peter Quill’s story is only the tip of the iceberg for our new Marvel Audio Universe. We can’t wait to share what’s next with you all.”