Prescription drugs prices are out of control. As a Type II diabetic, I can no longer afford to take the medication that works best for me because it’s too expensive. As a result, my A1c level is very hard to maintain. My risks of complications of a stroke and heart attack and neuropathy are at elevated risk. The upfront, out-of-pocket costs and copays for prescription drugs have put the price of medications out of reach for many diabetics. Payment assistance programs leave too many people behind.