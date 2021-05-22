newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Grow zinnias in spring and fall

By Tom MacCubbin
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestion: When living in a northern state we grew zinnias during the summer that don’t do as well here. What is the problem?. Answer: Definitely spring and fall are the ideal times to grow zinnias. Older and taller growing varieties don’t like summer rains and humidity that encourage disease problems. Their foliage fills with yellow and brown spots, then the plants decline. Newer, more compact varieties in the Profusion and Zahara lines seem more resistant to disease and usually grow and flower well during the summer. Use them in flower beds or in planters and hanging baskets.

www.orlandosentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Gardens#Fertilizer#Birds#Fall Foliage#Fruit Trees#Citrus Fruits#Plant Growth#Profusion#Spanish#Orlando Sentinel#Zinnias#Spring#Winter#Flower Beds#Tomato Plants#Shrubs#Planters#Fruit Worms#Summer Rains#Avocado Trees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
GardeningPosted by
Salon

10 vegetables that thrive in pots — no garden required

This past year has seen a surge of moves to the suburbs, time spent on balconies and in yards, and home cooking, which inevitably also led to people thinking about growing their own food. Growing herbs and vegetables doesn't have to take up an entire yard or require a farmer's touch, either. Everyday people (you!) can successfully feed themselves fresh homegrown produce, no matter how big or small the outdoor space.
Erie, PAMirror

Greenhouse gardening

ERIE — Gus and Mary Picardo have been eating their own homegrown lettuce since February. By mid-March, they had tomatoes growing on more than four dozen healthy plants. Their fig trees were bearing fruit while most of the region’s figs were still buried to protect them from the cold. And their perennials and annuals grew stoutly from seed even when temperatures dropped below freezing.
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

Let your spring garden grow, the right way

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--This is the time of year many of us get a little antsy in our gardens. We want to get as proactive as we can, but sometimes Mother Nature has her own agenda. Case in point the frost we saw overnight. So Joey Baird, radio host of the Wisconsin Vegetable Gardener, says your best bet is to plant only the hearty vegetables now, like broccoli, cauliflower, onions, head lettuce, parsley, and early cabbage. This is also the time of year to sow certain seeds directly into the garden, like beans, okra, pumpkins, and sweet corn. Baird also recommends doing some mulching around your flower beds. This natural fertilizer is considered to be the ultimate gardening time-saver.
Lifestyleweelunk.com

Spring Has Sprung at Russell Nesbitt’s GROW Greenhouse

Spring is officially underway and many around the Ohio Valley are looking to freshen up their landscaping and curb appeal with new plants and flowers. Now open for the season, the Greenhouse Retail Operation at Watch (GROW), a part of Russell Nesbitt Services, gives area residents the opportunity to shop local and support a good cause.
GardeningSequim Gazette

Get It Growing: Growing berries in containers

Berries are a great addition to any garden. Although berry plants are most productive when planted in the ground, there are good reasons to grow them in containers. You might grow berries in pots because your garden space is limited or the soil in your garden is not suited for the type of berries you want to grow (for example, not acidic enough for blueberries).
Gardeningwatervilletimes.com

Spring Flowers

Mother Nature didn’t get the memo this year. The annual Mother’s Day weekend tulip sale at the Clinton United Methodist Church was moved up a week. That’s because the tulips from North Star Orchards bloomed a bit early. On Saturday, May 1, volunteers Beth Roy, Carol Klausner, Angela Kramer and Pastor Michael Terrell sold 160 bunches of tulips. All proceeds raised benefit Rise Against Hunger. Sue King of Clinton bought a couple bunches of tulips near the start of the event. Those purchasing tulips could drive up to get the flowers, a way to follow Covid-19 protocol. This marks the second year of the tulip sale. Last year’s event sold out of tulips within minutes.
GardeningPosted by
Boulder, Colorado

Get Growing! This Spring by Planting Colorado Native Plants

Spring is the perfect time to add Colorado native plants to yards and gardens. . The city, partner organizations and neighbors are joining together through the Get Growing! program to create pollinator pathways and corridors, and every little bit of native plant habitat adds up to big change. . Pollinator pathways connect pesticide-free and...
GardeningPosted by
Simplemost

How To Care For Zinnias

The Aztecs originally called them “plants that are hard on the eyes” due to their bright colors —and zinnias, brought to the attention of Europeans in the 1500s by Spaniards conquering Mexico, didn’t become popular in Europe until after the 1700s. In the late 18th century, German botany professor Johann Gottfried Zinn first described the wildflowers that are native to Mexico and Central America, causing them to be named after him.
Charlotte, NCfinegardening.com

Spring in Lena’s Garden

Hello! My name is Lena White. I live in Charlotte, North Carolina. I’ve been gardening here for over 30 years. I’ve just recently retired from the practice of medicine, so now I have more time to spend doing what I love. This spring’s show of color has been really special!
GardeningAgriculture Online

Gardening fever

Despite my best efforts to avoid it, I was bitten again. I was smitten by the gardening bug. This happens every spring when the weather warms and the soil gives off that heady perfume from trillions of soil microbes awakening and getting ready to party. It’s an irresistible aroma that whispers sweet nothings in my ear, a tiny voice that murmurs, “It’s time to go play in the dirt!”
GardeningGreat Bend Tribune

Create a garden anywhere with straw bales

Add productive garden space and raise your planting bed with straw bale gardening. This technique allows you to create a raised bed garden on the patio, lawn, or poor compacted soil. Straw bale gardening has been around for centuries, but thanks to Joel Karsten’s book Straw Bale Gardens it has gained new popularity.
GardeningVindy.com

Place a quilt of flowers in your garden

Quilts keep you warm at night. Many quilts tell life stories. My grandmothers and mother were quilters. I did not inherit that skill but am the proud owner of several quilts, as are my children and grandchildren. One of the newest trends the past couple of years is taking the...
Animalspikecountycourier.com

Welcome spring!

Nature. Thank you to reader Janet Knight, who sent this photo with the message: “Found this lovely nest in my bush last week. Welcome spring!” According to the website Birds & Blooms (birdsandblooms.com), “Female robins lay only one bright blue egg per day and typically lay three or four eggs total, seldom a clutch of five. The female robin incubates her eggs for about two weeks.”
Gardeningshoredailynews.com

Master Gardeners: The joy of keeping Houseplants

This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners, and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded virtually no rain last week. Much of the scenic beauty of nature has been replaced by...
Mahoning County, OHVindy.com

Summer veggies

Spring is here and summer is on the way. The weather says nay, but we say yea. The OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Mahoning County are getting ready for some of our summer events. They are ready to plant vegetables and flowers and teach others how to grow great tasting vegetables and beautiful flowers.
GardeningArgus Press

Simple alternatives for growing strawberries

One of the first fruits of summer is strawberries. While we can enjoy fresh berries almost year-round from the grocery store, there is no substitute for the sweet, juicy flavor of home-or locally-grown. If you’re hesitant to make the commitment to a large berry patch, there are some simple alternatives.
Anoka County, MNhometownsource.com

Garden Views: Attracting hummingbirds to your garden

Why would you want to attract hummingbirds to your garden? There are several great reasons, and the best part is you don’t even need a feeder. Here are some of the perks of having hummingbird visitors, as well as some simple tips for inviting them to your garden party. Hummingbirds...
Animalstimes-gazette.com

A STROLL THROUGH THE GARDEN: Deer challenges

This past winter, hopefully we won’t have much more snow, I went out to the backyard and I noticed something on the other side of my flood lights one evening. What I noticed was that I had a small 15- to 20-member herd of deer grazing on the English ivy, I have growing on the trees that I have in the backyard.
GardeningWiscnews.com

GARDENER COLUMN: Oh honey, it’s time to plant

“I wasn’t going to eat it, I was just going to taste it.” — Winnie the Pooh. I recently wrote about deterring bunnies and deer from eating your garden plants. This past week, we had a new visitor to our garden and our beehives – a bear. The first night, he just took down all our bird feeders, so we assumed it was a family of naughty raccoons. We brought in the bird feeders the next night and in the morning, we discovered he had tipped over and ripped the hinged roofs right off two of our four bee hives. Luckily, we were able to upright the hives without much drama, except for the three bees that got inside my bee suit and one small sting on my thigh. We moved the hives so they would be closer to the nearby trees so my husband, Scott, could chain the hives to the trees. That evening, as I was moving the plants I was hardening off back into the house, I was sure I heard the bear rustling around in the nearby bushes. You’ve never seen anyone run so fast in rubber garden boots. In the morning, Scott went to check his hives. The bear still got the chains off one hive and damaged it pretty good. Scott wasn’t ready to give up though. We moved all the hives closer to the house and put electric “goat” fencing around our orchard/now apiary. We hung wind chimes and bells and left the yard lights on. Unfortunately, we had to re-queen a couple of the hives as they didn’t handle the trauma well. Luckily, we believe the bear has now moved on. All I can say is that this year’s honey is going to be the most expensive honey we’ve ever had.
Track & Fieldkingsburyjournal.com

Spring splash

On Monday, May 10, the Lake Preston School’s Unified Champions group hosted this “Spring Splash” event in place of participating in the Polar Plunge that didn’t happen this winter due to COVID concerns. The local participants were Shane Waikel, Kenny Bongers, Heidi Woodard, Kirsten Long, Jan Hillestad, Garrett Kruger, Alex Post, Austin Conrad, Lucas Unruh and Patrick Poppen along with bucket dumpers, Noah Thomas and Mariah Nelson. Collectively, with donations from friends, family, school kids/staff and community, the group raised around $700 in support of Special Olympics. Ice added to some of the buckets made it a cool surprise for some, but it was worth it to support such a great cause. Although COVID cancelled fall bowling and winter basketball for the athletes, some of the kids will be participating in spring track and field at the area meet in Hayti on Fri, May 21. (Submitted photos)