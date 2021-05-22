Grow zinnias in spring and fall
Question: When living in a northern state we grew zinnias during the summer that don’t do as well here. What is the problem?. Answer: Definitely spring and fall are the ideal times to grow zinnias. Older and taller growing varieties don’t like summer rains and humidity that encourage disease problems. Their foliage fills with yellow and brown spots, then the plants decline. Newer, more compact varieties in the Profusion and Zahara lines seem more resistant to disease and usually grow and flower well during the summer. Use them in flower beds or in planters and hanging baskets.www.orlandosentinel.com