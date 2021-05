You never really know what isolation will do to you. Even isolation in a wave-rich paradise is novel for only so long before one might, well… go a little loopy. Stronger souls like CT competitor Brisa Hennessy, however, deal in a different way. Stuck on Namotu last year (where her parents manage the surf resort) as the world quickly went into closeout-mode, Brisa realized she was going to be on this tiny island for a while — and only patience and a whole lot of surfing would help her remain sane. Brisa dug a little deeper, though, and as her new film Fiji Perspective shows, she used that quiet time on Namotu to conquer some fears and develop a new balance in her life.