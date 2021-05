Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that his team are playing at an “absolutely top” level and should not be affected by any final-day drama. The Reds need to beat Crystal Palace on Sunday to make sure of their place in the top four after an upturn in form. Indeed, third-placed Chelsea and fifth-placed Leicester remain in the hunt. Barring a dramatic Foxes victory, though, they will most likely lose out and the Blues will join Liverpool in the top four if all teams win.