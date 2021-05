One person was injured after a stabbing at a bar in Socastee. According to lieutenant Tom DelPercio of the Horry County Police Department, officers were called to the Sun Up Sports Pub and Grill on Socastee Boulevard around 11 p.m last night. A man was taken to the hospital after he was found bleeding from his neck. There is no known suspect at the time and police are still investigating. They do believe this is an isolated incident.