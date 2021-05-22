newsbreak-logo
Snapshot: Saratoga County Board of Supervisors 'Super Clerk' honored

Cover picture for the articleSenator Jim Tedisco (R,C-Glenville) honored Pamela Wright of Hadley with a NYS Senate Proclamation upon her retirement as Clerk for the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors. Wright has served as Clerk to the Board since 2010 and been a Saratoga County employee since 1988. She is a member of the NYS Association of Clerks of Legislative Boards, a member and Administrative Assistant for the Intercounty Legislative Committee of the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages, and President of the Hadley-Luzerne Lioness Club.

