newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

William Jackson Harper is having a moment (or three)

todayheadline.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Jackson Harper has scored an industry hat trick. The veteran stage and screen actor co-stars in Oscar winner Barry Jenkins’ Amazon series “The Underground Railroad” and headlines Season 2 of “Love Life” (HBO Max), which just wrapped shooting on its first episode in New York City. He also takes...

todayheadline.co
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Aya Cash
Person
Colson Whitehead
Person
William Jackson Harper
Person
Aaron Pierre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Hbo Max#Veteran#Moments#Love Life#Wedding#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviestheknockturnal.com

Exclusive: William Jackson Harper and Joel Edgerton Talk Triumph Over Trauma In Barry Jenkins’ ‘The Underground Railroad’ Series [Video]

In a sea of recent dramas showcasing the portrayal of slavery, Barry Jenkins’ ‘The Underground Railroad’ paves a different path away from black trauma – towards black triumph. Just five years ago, on the cusp of a rising success of his Oscar-winning hit film, ‘Moonlight’, Jenkins discovered Colson Whitehead’s novel,...
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Barry Jenkins: Therapist on ‘Underground Railroad’ set ‘allowed people to be free’

“Underground Railroad” executive producer Barry Jenkins hired a therapist to help the cast throughout production.File Photo by Bryan R. Smith/UPI. The new Amazon series The Underground Railroad brings Colson Whitehead’s fictional novel to life in graphic detail. Cast members Thuso Mbedo, Sheila Atim, Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper and Joel Edgerton all said that depicting violence against Black people in the show could get so intense it caused them emotional trauma.
TV SeriesTheWrap

‘Underground Railroad': William Jackson Harper on Royal and Cora’s ‘Uneasy Pairing’ and Valentine Farm’s Fate

(Warning: This post contains spoilers through Episode 9 of “The Underground Railroad.”) “The Good Place” alum William Jackson Harper takes on a very different role that may surprise his fans with Barry Jenkins’ “The Underground Railroad” limited series, which launched Friday on Amazon Prime Video. The series as a whole is obviously darker than the Mike Schur comedy based on its subject matter alone, but Harper’s character — that of free Black man and Underground Railroad conductor, Royal — is one that is somehow more at ease and calmer than the neurotic philosophy professor Chidi Anagonye he played on “The Good Place.”
MoviesPosted by
Salon

"I want people to be angry": William Jackson Harper on viewers' takeaway from "Underground Railroad"

William Jackson Harper in "Underground Railroad" (Atsushi Nishijima/Amazon) When I was a kid, they would play the TV adaptation of Alex Haley's "Roots" every year around February as some sort of Black History Month initiative, for us inner city kids in Baltimore. And many of us young fidgety viewers, including myself never really took a liking to the watered-down version of slavery –– we had nothing against the art, we just didn't like seeing ourselves or people who look like us captured in chains and constantly beaten. The film never ended with us having deep conversations about the impact of slavery, just us wild kids joking around about LeVar Burton's character Kunta Kinte, the way he had his foot chopped off, and how we would have fought our way out of that impossible situation.
MoviesReporter

9 of Loki’s Best Moments in the MCU (VIDEO)

Captain America (Chris Evans) once told his Avengers teammates before a big battle, “You get killed, you walk it off.” For one Marvel character, that’s definitely true. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has been presumed dead (or actually died) no less than three times, and he just keeps walking it off… much to the delight of fans everywhere.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Janet Jackson’s Auction Is a Trip Through Music (and Fashion) History

F you’ve ever turned on a Janet Jackson video and wished that you could be as chic as the pop legend, your moment to shine may have finally arrived. Jackson, who celebrates her 55th birthday on Sunday, has decided to honor the occasion by opening up her archives. From now until May 16th, Jackson will be partnering with Beverly Hills auction house Julien’s Auctions on a sale benefiting Compassion International, a non-profit focused on humanitarian aid for children living below the poverty line. Usually, a celebrity sell-off would include one or two pieces that are considered iconic, but Jackson’s lot of more than 3000 items offers an expansive overview of her accomplishments.
TV & VideosVulture

This Week in Comedy Podcasts: The Deep Dive Begins

The comedy-podcast universe is ever expanding, not unlike the universe universe. We’re here to make it a bit smaller, a bit more manageable. There are a lot of great shows, and each one has a lot of great episodes, so we want to highlight the exceptional and the noteworthy. Each week, our crack team of podcast enthusiasts and specialists and especially enthusiastic people will pick their favorites. We hope to have your ears permanently plugged with the best in aural comedy.
TV & VideosRochester Sentinel

Joshua Jackson Is a Rogue Surgeon in First ‘Dr. Death’ Trailer for Peacock (VIDEO)

NBCUniversal is giving viewers their first look at the twisted Peacock original limited series Dr. Death starring Joshua Jackson. The actor plays Dr. Christopher Duntsch in the drama based on the Wondery network’s hit podcast about a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Both young and charismatic, Dr. Duntsch is seen building up a successful neurosurgery practice in the newly-released trailer below, but not everything is as it appears.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson Signs First-Look Overall Deal With Warner Bros., HBO. Warner Bros. is going all-in with Robert Pattinson, the star of its upcoming relaunched Batman movie franchise. Pattinson has signed a first-look overall production deal that encompasses the…. How Celebrities Are Joining Relief Efforts for India During COVID-19 Crisis. As...
TV Seriesundertheradarmag.com

Master of None (Season Three)

May 20, 2021 By Kyle Mullin Photography by Netflix Web Exclusive. The third season of Master of None harkens back to the time before Netflix gained notoriety for quantity over quality. It also harkens back to before much of the streaming service’s original content devolved into background noise that users could leave on while splitting their screens with another distraction. Instead, the five episodes of the latest, and last season of Master of None, titled Moments In Love, demand every ounce of your attention. Part of that is due to star Lena Waithe’s singularly subtle performance and vision. She builds on the award-winning writing she collaborated on with former series star Aziz Ansari, which garnered her an Emmy in Season 2 for the episode that focused on her character’s fraught coming out in an African American home.
MoviesFirst Showing

Karen Gillan & Lena Headey in 'Gunpowder Milkshake' Action Trailer

"Sam - your talents are needed." Studiocanal has dropped the must watch first trailer for a hitman action movie titled Gunpowder Milkshake, made by Israeli filmmaker Navot Papushado. Three generations of women fight back against those who could take everything from them. This awesome John Wick-but-with-women movie stars Karen Gillan as Sam, who was raised by "The Firm", the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. When a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl. The outstanding cast also includes Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, Paul Giamatti, Freya Allan, Ralph Ineson, and Chloe Coleman. This looks totally badass! Damnnnn. Stylish and slick and crazy violent and wicked funny. Fire it up below.
Chicago, ILHollywoodChicago.com

Omari Hardwick

CHICAGO – If you’ve ever worked retail or in the service industry, you’re aware of the mental and physical state lovingly known as “Cruise Control”. That’s when the crippling monotony of everyday life forces our body into a sort of energy-saver setting that is meant to keep us from having psychotic mental breaks on a semi-regular basis. A sort-of zombie mode, if you will.
Celebritiesprimetimer.com

Jonah Hill

Showing 1 - 15 of 15 articles tagged "Jonah Hill" Movie stars aren't everything in determining a Peak TV show's success. "You need more than a movie star to make people want to watch your show," says Amy Amatangelo. A Taxonomy of SNL's Five-Timer's Club. This weekend marks another milestone...
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Poor Things’: Jerrod Carmichael Joins Yorgos Lanthimos’ Upcoming ‘Frankenstein’-esque Film

Yorgos Lanthimos is a filmmaker that loves to surprise audiences. Whether it’s his unique tone, a somewhat absurd premise, or his eclectic casts, a Yorgos Lanthimos film is always going to be a fun experience. And that trend isn’t stopping with the upcoming feature, “Poor Things,” as we already know the tone and premise are right in the filmmaker’s wheelhouse, but now with the latest addition to the cast, Lanthimos continues to surprise us with his choices.