The beginning of the end? LA County approves petition to recall Gascon

(Los Angeles, CA) — A petition to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon is officially in circulation. County officials approved the signature-gathering effort on Thursday. To trigger a recall, organizers must gather more than 579-thousand valid signatures, which is 10% of the registered voters in L.A. County. The signatures are due by late October. Law enforcement agencies, crime victims, and even L.A. County prosecutors have been critical of Gascon’s special directives since he took office in December. Gascon is not pursuing the death penalty, is not trying minors as adults, and has stopped adding sentencing enhancements to criminal convictions. Fourteen of the 88 cities in Los Angeles County have now passed no confidence votes against Gascon.