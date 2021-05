It seemed like it was just a matter of time, and now we appear to be there – vaccination will be a requirement for at least one Ironman event this summer. According a post on the Lake Placid Regional Office of Sustainability Tourism (ROOST) website, Jay Rand, the Town of North Elba Supervisor, says that Ironman Lake Placid will go ahead this summer as long as there is “a reduction of athletes by 20% and that eligible athletes, coaches, officials, vendors, staff, volunteers and spectators in designated event areas will be required to provide proof of vaccination.”