Obviously, it’s easy to love sleeping with your furry family members. But, some dog and cat owners often wonder if it is safe to sleep with their pets. There has been much research suggesting that dogs and cats could carry parasites or other disease-carrying insects to the bed. Professor James Logan says, “There’s no doubt that dogs can carry bacteria and parasites that could do us some harm, but generally I think the risk is very low. You could argue that being exposed to some of these organisms might actually do you some good…people who have grown up with pets and other animals tend to have fewer allergies.”