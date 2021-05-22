Phoenix Spark innovation lab holds Tech Day at Travis

Thomas McElroy is CEO and Founder of Level-1 Global Solutions, a mission-critical, technology systems integrator. Starting any type of business is difficult, but starting a tech-based business can be especially challenging. To begin with, consider the fact that you have to be ready, right off the bat, to survive and thrive in an environment that is constantly changing and evolving. The field is already crowded with tech startups, meaning that competition for investment capital is fierce. And if you aren't on top of your game 100% of the time, the competition will eat you alive.