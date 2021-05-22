Phoenix Spark innovation lab holds Tech Day at Travis

Manfred Stanek, CEO of Greiner Packaging, will kick off Innovation Days on June 9 at 10 a.m. CEST – with a live talk on the future of packaging and the crucial role innovation plays in meeting the requirements for sustainable packaging solutions. Immediately following the CEO talk, Stanek will join Dannielle Borger (head of packaging sustainability for laundry and home care at Henkel) and Gilonne Traub (network manager at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation) in a panel discussing the question of how businesses can achieve the sustainability targets they choose to adopt. In the session after the panel, David Buhé, an expert on packaging waste at the European Commission, will provide an overview of the legal situation for packaging in the EU and highlight the approaches that could help to boost the sustainability of packaging solutions going forward.